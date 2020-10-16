YOUNG, Hal A. Hal A. Young was born on April 18, 1930, in Lexington, KY. He was a resident of Dayton, OH, most of his life. Hal passed away on October 12, 2020, at the age of 90, at Mary Scott Nursing Home, Dayton, OH. Hal served his country in the United States Army. Hal was baptized in 1958. He was a faithful member of the Westwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he served as an elder. Hal found great joy and pleasure in spending time with all of his family. He also enjoyed traveling, watching sports and eating ice cream. He was preceded in death by his parents, Della and John Wilson; five siblings - Buck, Searcy and Jesse Young, Sarah Tinsley and Alberta Young; one son, Hal T. Young. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, Doris Young; one son, Kevin (Jennifer) Young of Pottsville, PA; one daughter, Sha'Ron' Childs (Fred) of Dayton, OH; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A Zoom service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 am. Meeting ID: 113710449, Password: Westwood. Elder Thomas Jefferson Officiant. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery Dayton, OH. www.lusain.com.

