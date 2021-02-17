YOUNG, Jeffrey Michael



Jeffrey Michael Young born February 21, 1969, and passed away on February 15, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.



Predeceased by his mother Audrey (Delores) Young, brothers John (Butch) Young and Scott Young.



Lovingly remembered by his son Jordan Young, father Richard (Dick) Young, brothers Kenny Young and Rick Young. Sister-in -law Kristy (Rosebud) White and Lilley Young. Nieces and nephews Angela Young, Jennifer (Thomas) Mekler, Nicky Young (Mark), Kenny Young (Latosha), Alex Young (Jessica), David Young, Brittany Young, Brittany Hiner (Vern), Amber Young, Amanda Young and Rebekkah Danner. Special cousins Kimbrough, Dean, Sis, Leah and many more cousins, great-nieces and nephews and friends.



Jeff will be remembered by his love of the Cincinnati Bengals (WHO DEY), his self-confidence, his loud personality, and his love for music and family.



A celebration of life will be held February 27th, at 1 clubhouse Dr., Medway, OH 45434. There will be loud music, cards, lots of laughs and love. Just the way Jeff would have wanted it.

