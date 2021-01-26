YOUNG, Juanita



Age 78 of St. Clair Township, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Hospice of



Cincinnati in Blue Ash. She was born on December 18, 1942, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Hansford and Cleo



(Holland) Treadway. On November 13, 1965, in Hamilton,



Juanita married her husband of over 39 years, Robert



Eugene Young, who preceded her in death on June 27, 2005. She was a Bus Aide for Hamilton City Schools for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. Juanita is survived by her children, Theresa (Ezra) Ross and Tina (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren, Joseph, Brandon, and Alicia Jenkins, and Lauren, Reagan, Rhys, and Landon Johnson; great-grandchildren, Addison, Braylon, Skyelynn, Hayston, and Mateo; brother, James Treadway; cousin and "best bud," Janie Young; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Oliver, Harold, and Edward Treadway, Vivian Runyon, Mary Grunin, Viola Miller, and Doris Lee. A Visitation will be held from 12 pm



until 1 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street,



Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow and burial will be held privately in Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com