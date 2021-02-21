YOUNG, Kevin A.



Age 58, of Dayton, formerly of York, PA, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Kevin was born April 19, 1962, in Baltimore, MD, to Cornelius and Juliette (Burney) Young. Kevin worked for the USPS, and retired as Postmaster of the Dayton region. Kevin always put others before himself, a trait which made him numerous friends, many of whom were spread out all over the country, but all of whom were dear to him. He was a devoted family man who loved nothing more than to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tracy; children, Tiffany (Charles) Cannon, Antonio Young, and Witlee Young; grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A private family service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com