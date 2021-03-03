YOUNG, Lee

YOUNG, Jr, Lee E.



Age 67, of Huber Heights, was called to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021.



He was born in Highland Park, Michigan, on August 7, 1953, to Lee and Geraldine (Patton) Young.



He married Kathy (Averso) on May 25, 1974. He retired from WPAFB after 36 years of civilian service. He also taught



Business Law at Sinclair Community College and was an



ordained minister with the Southern Baptist Convention.



He enjoyed golf, shopping, and being at his lake house. He mostly enjoyed adventures with his wife, Kathy. He was a proud father and a devoted Pop-pop to his grandsons. He



believed that Life is Good and lived by "whatever happens, conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ." (Phil. 1:27).



He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughters, Laura (Martin) Russell and Rachel (James) Baney and grandsons, Grant, Colin, and Bennett, mother, Geraldine Young, sister, Linda Luedeman, and brothers Lesley, Benton, and Timothy and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father, Lee E. Young, Sr.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 12, at 10:30am at North Huber Heights Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Special Wish Foundation-Dayton Chapter or Greater Dayton Association of Baptists.

