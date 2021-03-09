YOUNG, Lynn F.



Lynn F. Young, 88, of Middletown, died on Friday, March 05, 2021, at Elmcroft of Washington Twp. He was born on December 8, 1932, in Middletown, to Lynn Sr and Elizabeth (Jasbring) Young. He had a long career, 38 years, at Armco Steel in Middletown. Throughout his career he was involved in several design and construction projects including the Hot Strip Mill and was Works Engineer for 20 years. Lynn served in the United States Army. He and his wife devoted their lives to caring for their daughter. Lynn is survived by his wife Marty (Horn) Young, son Russel (Carolyn) Young, daughter Debbie Young, grandchildren Amanda Lee (Robert) Simmons and Benjamin Young, and great-grandchildren Lucy and Arya



Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private with burial at Collinsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Abilities First Foundation, Inc. 4710 Timber Trail Drive, Middletown, OH 45044 or charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com