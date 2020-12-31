YOUNG, Mary I. "Jeanie"



Mary I. "Jeanie" Young, 86, of West Liberty went home to be with her Lord and Savior



at 12:55pm on Monday, December 28, 2020, in the Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty.



She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Margaret W. (Engle) Winkhart.



On June 2, 1951, she married Elmer Lewis Young and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2016. She is also preceded in death by a son, David Young, a sister, Betty Johnson, and two brothers, Harold Winkhart and William "Billy" Winkhart.



She is survived by her children; Deborah (David) Wallace of West Liberty, Terry (Ron) Vanest of Prospect, Mary Young of Bellefontaine, Kim Young of Urbana, Mark (Janet) Young of West Liberty, and Brenda (Eric) Knepper of Urbana, 30 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren with three more on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jeanie worked several places including working as a candy maker at Marie's Candies, West Liberty.



Pastors Nate Wilcoxon and Ray Headings will officiate the funeral service at 1:00pm on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the West Liberty First Church of God, 315 Liberty St, West Liberty, OH 43357. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty.



Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and please wear a mask.



