Young, Mary Katherine



age 84, of Centerville, OH passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. Mary was born on October 21, 1939 to the late Edward and Loretta Haggerty in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Julienne High School and earned a Nursing Degree. She went on to earn a Health Management Degree from Park College. Mary was a nurse for 60 years. In her free time, Mary liked gardening, attending shows at the Schuster Center, traveling with her friends on vacations, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Mary was a long-time member of the Church of the Incarnation, as well as past president of Twigs 25, where she joined in 2002. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, and sister, Pat Fields. Mary is survived by her children, Jennifer (Bill) Madigan and their children, Tom and Colby, Matthew (Shanna) Young and their children, Kennedy, Cole, and Channing, Pam (Bob) Fair and their children, Ryan (Katie), Hannah, Reilly, Josie, and Betsy; brother, Tom (Pat) Haggerty; sister, Eileen Arns; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. A visitation will be held Monday, December 18, 2023 from 4-6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com



