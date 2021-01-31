X

YOUNG, RICHARD

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

YOUNG, Sr., Richard V.

Age 72, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 5, 2021, at West Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH 45418. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.