YOUNG, Robert Buenos



86, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Robert was born on August 15, 1936, in Columbus, OH, to the late Colby and Winifred (Scates) Young. Robert served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and retired as a Sergeant from the City of Centerville's Police Dept. in 1997 after 29 years of loyal service. He loved walking in nature with his dogs, listening to jazz music and watching sport car racing. Robert had a huge heart for people and was always willing to help his neighbors. He was a great story teller with a prolific memory and loyal Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary K. (Haggerty); children, Jennifer (Bill) Madigan and their children, Tom and Colby, Matthew (Shanna) Young and their children, Kennedy, Cole, and Channing, Pam (Bob) Fair and their children, Ryan (fiance, Katie Sanderson), Hannah, Reilly, Josie, and Betsy; brothers, David (Sharon) and Stephen (Mark) Young as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 5-8PM on Tuesday, November 8 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Wednesday, November 9 at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458 or Dayton Children's Hospital's Tot Fund, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com