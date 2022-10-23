YOUNG-STURGIS,



Renee Lynn



(Age 42)



It is with great sadness that the family of Renee Lynn Young-Sturgis announce her passing on Tuesday the 18th of October, 2022. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, on the 4th of December, 1979, A Centerville HS graduate, she was the beloved daughter of Russell L. Young and Debra A. Young-Broslow.



More than anything else in her life, Renee was family first. A truly loving and adoring mother, she was that special kind of soul who found the best in people. Funny, compassionate and selfless, her sudden passing will leave a permanent hole in her family, as well as the world. "Go with God our sweet Renee"



Renee is survived by her parents: Russell Young and Debra Young-Broslow; children: Haleigh and Kaleigh; siblings: Russell (Angelica) Young Jr, Jason (Allison) Young, Morgan Stutler (Benjamin Craft), Kelsey (Tanner) Williams and, Jessica Young; nieces and nephews: Brady, Hudson, Weston, and Fallon; in addition to many loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Brionna, and grandparents; Robert and Dorothy Young, and Don and BJ Broslow.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, from 11am-1pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral Service will be at 1:00pm. Burial to immediately follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

