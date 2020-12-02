YOUNT, Donald R.



65, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born June 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bates) Yount. Don was a 1973 graduate of Dixie High School and had worked for Parker Hannifin in Eaton for 25 years. A member of the Eaton First Church of the



Nazarene, he was an avid fan of Nascar and Dale Earnhart, Sr., drove Demolition Derby at the Preble County Fairgrounds for 11 years, and loved and owned several classic cars. He enjoyed Dixie and South basketball games, attending singles dances in Greenville, Richmond and Eaton, and interacting with kids.



Don is survived by son Kyle L. Yount and girlfriend Marie Blakeley both of Rossburg, OH; sisters Susan Burton of Englewood and Diane Murphy and husband Doug of Westerville, OH; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other



relatives and a host of friends.



Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens – 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH.



Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Burial Sugar Grove Cemetery.

