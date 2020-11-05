X

YOUNT, James

YOUNT, James L. "Jim"

Age 81, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness. He was

preceded in death by his wife Joan, by his parents, Arthur & Goldie Yount & by a brother Ronald Yount. He owned the SOHIO and then BP station in Brookville for many years. He was an active member and a Past Master of the Brookville

Masonic Lodge, he was also an active member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church and a US Army veteran. Jim is

survived by daughters, Renee (David) Riegel and Lisa Tubbs; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-6 Sunday Nov. 8 at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church on Rt. 40 west of Lewisburg. Funeral service, 10 am Mon. Nov. 9 also at the church, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Greater Dayton Labrador Retriever Rescue. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

