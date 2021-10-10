YOUNTS, Richard

dayton-daily-news logo
83, of Springfield, OH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 1st, 2021. He was born on March 17th, 1938, in Cleveland, OH.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Mary and Lester Younts, daughter Deanna Younts and oldest brother Charles Younts.

He worked at Ohio Edison for 17 years, Aristocrat Products, and 20 years as a owner of his home improvement company. Rick was an avid golfer, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State fan and even bigger fan of his grandkids' teams. Rick enjoyed most spending time with his grandchildren and attending and filming their sporting events. He was a member of Southgate Church for over 40 years. He volunteered at the Salvation

Army packing toys. Rick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Survived by his wife of 59 years Ruth A. Younts (Blumenschein); 1 son, Chad R. Younts, Sr. and his wife Annisa; grandsons, Chad R. Younts, Jr. and Chase Younts; 1 daughter, Tiffany Alberts (Younts); and grandchildren Luke, Myah, Jake, Joey, and Sam Alberts and her late husband, Jason Alberts. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Dorey Younts and her family; his sister Malou and her husband, Gene Sowards and their children; his youngest sister, Debbie and James Turner and their family; and brother Buzz Younts; his wife's family Doris Brinkley and family; Alice Jones and family; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield, OH, on October 15th with viewing from 5-6:30 and services to begin at 6:30. Burial will be held at a later date.




