ZAPPANTI, Anthony J. "Mose"



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on June 12, 2021. His full obituary was published 6/20/21 in the DDN and is available at https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/200622/Anthony-Zappanti/Dayton-OH. Please join us for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on September 11, 2021, at Our Lady of the



Rosary Church in Dayton, OH. Family requests attendees wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. For everyone's safety, there will be no visitation before or after Mass. We'll have a gathering to



celebrate Tony together once it's safer to do so. We thank Hospice of Dayton for their kind, compassionate care of Tony. Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church or Hospice of Dayton.

