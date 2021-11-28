ZAPPIN, HANNAH

ZAPPIN (Goldwasser), Hannah E.



Hannah was affectionately known as "Sugar" to her grandchildren and friends, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Brookdale of Oakwood assisted living at the age of 97. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Mary and Joseph Goldwasser. She met her husband, Raymond Zappin while he was in the Army and stationed in Atlanta. They were married on May 23, 1945. Hannah volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital for 40 years and served on the board of The



Samaritan Health Foundation. She was also a lifelong member of Hadassah and was active with the Beth Abraham Sisterhood. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Sugar will be missed by her children, Joanne (Guy) and Richard, grandchildren, Hillary, Katie (Steven), Stephanie (Marc), Joe (Nikki) and Andrew, great-grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah, Addison, Hallie and Colston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and son Denny. She will always be remembered and loved. Funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 AM GRAVESIDE at the Beth Abraham Cemetery 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the






