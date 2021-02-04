ZAWADA, Louis John



Louis John Zawada, 66, passed away suddenly in Springfield, OH, on Jan. 31, 2021. He was born June 29, 1954, in Escanaba, MI, the first child of Blanche and John Zawada. He spent his early years helping out on the family dairy farm and moved to Ohio with his



parents and his younger



brothers and sisters in 1965.



Louie was a graduate of Greenon High School/JVS (1972) and Clark Technical College (1974) with an associate degree in Applied Business with focus on agriculture. He worked 20+ years for the Kunkel's local



dairy farm starting at the young age of only 14, with a few years in-between working for Landmark. He later trained as a diesel mechanic. Louie was employed as a mechanic for JB Hunt and later with NTB for 25+ years and was looking



forward to retirement later this year.



Louie had a life-long love of farming, as well as home gardening, and was very proud of the many blue ribbons his produce won at the Clark County fair over the years.



He enjoyed getting together with his brothers to watch football, evenings at the Eagles club, visiting dairy farms whenever he could, and spending time with his son and grandchildren. He helped care for his mother Blanche during her final year and appreciated the extra time they got to spend together.



Louie is survived by son, Daniel, grandchildren Tiberius and Londyn, partner Fatina Speakman, brothers Leo, Larry (Celina), John (Elaine) and Tom (Trish), sisters Delores, Diane (Tony Feldkamp) and Vicki (Stephen Haddox), and many



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father John in 1979 and mother Blanche on Dec. 3, 2020.



Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 5, from 5 -7 pm and service is Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 am, at Jones-Kenney-Zechman



Funeral Home, Springfield. Burial to follow at Calvary



Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

