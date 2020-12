ZECCHINI, Lusanah O. "Lou"



Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Lou worked at YMCA-Fairborn for 13 years and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Mildred Owens; sister, Audrea Warnbrod; brothers, William Jr. & James Owens. Lou is survived by her loving husband,



Michael A.; daughter, Julia "Jill" Zecchini of Fairborn; son & daughter-in-law, Michael E. "Mike" & Julie of Fairborn; brother, Gary Owens of TN; grandchildren, AJ, Spencer & Eli; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery in



Jellico, TN. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker &



Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.