ZECHER, Mark



Age 63 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born August 19, 1957, in Hamilton, OH, to the late John and Virginia (Justice) Zecher. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Garfield High School. He had an excellent sense of



humor and always had a ready smile and laugh. He enjoyed all sports and coached youth sports for many years. He is



survived by his two daughters Amy (Rick) Moore and Kelly Zecher; two grandchildren



Virginia and Rayna Moore; his father-in-law Walt Bell, and his adopted daughter Heather Hofmann. He also leaves behind many other family members, close friends, and his beloved pets Dodger, Chloe, and Buddy. Mark was also preceded in death by the father that raised him, Jesse Wilder in September, 2014, his son Scott Zecher in February, 2017, and his wife



Linda Zecher in May, 2017. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday April 30, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating.



Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



