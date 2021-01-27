X

ZELIK, Anna

ZELIK, Anna "Jewell"

83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Baker; her

second husband, Joseph Zelik. She was the daughter of (the late) Edwin and Bertha (Cox) Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carolyn Bell, Ina Bell, Carl Bell, Zula Rendt,

Kenneth Bell, Francis Pelly,

Donald Bell, and Ray Bell. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ed and Catina Baker; brother, Jackie Bell;

sister, Gwenave Bell; grandson, Cody (Sara) Baker; and her caregiver Lorie Montalto. Jewell retired as a teacher from the Wayne County Public School System. She enjoyed gardening and sewing as hobbies. Private services will be in care of

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970

Dayton-Xenia Rd. Private interment will be in Monticello,

Kentucky. Online condolences may be sent to


