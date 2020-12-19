ZELIK, Stephen F.



Age 90 passed away December 16, 2020, in Dayton. He was born on November 13, 1930, to the late John and Mary



Katherine Zelik in Dayton, Ohio.



He was a long time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.



Stephen is survived by his loving wife Nurinalda M. Herrera-Zelik; children David and Donna Zelik, Douglas and Pauline Zellik, Kimber and Diane Zelik, Carmen Kassis, Cindy and Jeff Jones, Sandy and Bill Collins, Annette and Randy James; grandchildren: Cathy and David Croxdale, Christopher and Brandee Dodd, Lisa Marie Zelik, Emma and Vince Prior, Adam and Jenn Zelik, Christian Sisco, Andrew Luneke, Christopher Collins, Patrick Collins, Victoria Jones, William Collins, Jeff Jones Jr., Aaron Collins, Walker and Danielle James, Vincent Kassis, and Dalton James; great-grandchildren David and



Allison Croxdale, Hanna and Derrick King, Christopher and Carys Dodd, Willow and Jackson Temple, Mason and Kolten James, Olivia Collins, Rebecca and Melena Johnson.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Monday, December 21, 2020, at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416. The family will receive friends



3-5 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Please wear a mask and social distance while in the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com