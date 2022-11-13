ZERKLE, Larry K.



84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Larry was born June 20, 1938, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Hollis and Erma (Baker) Zerkle. He graduated from Westville High School, Wilmington College and received his Master's Degree from Wittenberg University. Larry served as an Educator for 44 years, with a majority of that being in the Clark-Shawnee School District as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He then went on to be the Superintendent of Clark County Schools. He was an active member of Northridge United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Larry was also an avid sports fan and loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Each year the Valedictorians of Clark County honor their favorite teacher with the Larry K. Zerkle Award. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Nancy (North) Zerkle; two children, Jenness (Mark) Sigman and Kirk (Kattia) Zerkle; six grandchildren, Shelby (Ben) Herlihy, Payne (Bridgett) Sigman, Matthew (Colene) Zerkle, and Ryan, Sean and Teddy Zerkle; two sisters-in-law, Donna and Jody; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends throughout the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Gale, Zane, Gene and Vaughn. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m. in Northridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northridge United Methodist Church or the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

