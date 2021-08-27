dayton-daily-news logo
ZIEGLER, M. Teresa

ZIEGLER, M. Teresa

Age 93, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born on March 18, 1928, in St George's

Newfoundland, Canada, to the late, Thomas Charles and M. Josephine (Kennedy) Butler. Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allen; children, Allen (Irina), Carol (Jim) O'Bryan, Kenneth (Jeanette); grandchildren, Heather

(Christopher), Kevin (Kimberly) and Sean O'Bryan, Meghan, Sabrina and Brendan Ziegler; great-grandsons, Brayden and Kolton O'Bryan and many other extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit from 11:30 am-12:30 pm on

Saturday, August 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm at Church of the Incarnation. Teresa will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to

Social Outreach with Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH 45459.

