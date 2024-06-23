Ziegler, Peggy Stitsinger Cook



Peggy Stitsinger Cook Ziegler, age 91, Hamilton, died Friday, June 14, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born September 21, 1932 in Hamilton, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Gilbert) Stitsinger. She was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High and earned her Bachelor's degree from Miami University in 1954. While at Miami she was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She married William Ziegler on July 7, 1984 and he preceded her in death in 2022. Peggy was employed by the Hamilton City School District for 30 years as an elementary school teacher retiring in 1990. She enjoyed golf, home decorating, crafts, playing games, and dancing with the Murstein Line and was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Kennith) Fisher, Oxford, step children Jeff (Chris) Ziegler, Michelle O'Reilly and Doug Ziegler; granddaughter Jessica, step grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Don (Ellen) Stitsinger, FL and sister-in-law Martha Stitsinger, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and brother; Jon Stitsinger, TX and first husband George F. Cook. A memorial service will be held, Friday June 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N 6th Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



