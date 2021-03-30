ZIEPFEL, Ronald L.



Age 53, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1967, in Hamilton, the son of Leo and Julia (Frazier) Ziepfel. Ron graduated from Talawanda High School, the class of 1985. Ron worked for Fort Hamilton Hospital as an environmental service employee for nearly 30 years. Ron was a huge fan of the Cincinnati



Bengals and Reds. By being an organ donor, he was able to impact 100 or more lives with his gifts. He is survived by his



sisters; Pat (Gottfried) Schlembach, Saluda, NC, and Nancy



(Edward) Straus, Hamilton; his brothers; Jerry (Kim) Ziepfel,



Hamilton, Fred Ziepfel, Murphys, CA, Bob (Terri) Ziepfel,



Hamilton, Jack (Kim) Ziepfel, Loveland, and Mark (fiancée



Melissa) Ziepfel, Hamilton, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dan Ziepfel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., at Weigel Funeral Home.



Interment will be at Saint Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation for Employee Assistance, 329 N. 3rd Street,



Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com