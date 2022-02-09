ZIKA, Mary Lou



Born on July 28, 1946, in Corbin, KY, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her brother Bill,



and granddaughter Nicole.



Survivors include, her loving husband of 42 years, Joseph Zika; 3 children, Gene (Tonya) Moore, Melissa (Don) Mullins, Tisha Rommel; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; niece Regina, nephew Ryan. A hard worker, she enjoyed wildlife, reading, unique things, laughing and painting her nails.

