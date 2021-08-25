ZIMMER, Alvena



Age 89 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 16, 1931, in Dayton to the late



Linus and Alvena VanOss. Alvena was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was kind,



fun-loving, and would do anything for anyone in need. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved Jesus. Alvena will be dearly missed by her loving family. In addition to her parents, Alvena was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Deborah Merrick; siblings,



Linus, Robert and Jerry VanOss and Delores Long. Alvena will be missed by her loving children, Linda (Jerry) Barnes and



William (Patricia) Zimmer, Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Moses) Shepherd, Jerry (Jennifer) Barnes, Jamie (April) Barnes and Ryan Zimmer; great-grandchildren, Alex (Sarah Lynn)



Shepherd, Brett Shepherd, Sarah Nichole Shepherd, Xavier, Austin and Chase Barnes, Madeline Barnes, and Michael and Mason Bittinger; great-great-grandchildren, Aubree, Lilly and Olivia Shepherd; brother, Ronald (Mildred) VanOss; many



nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134



Cedar Ridge, Rd., Dayton. Rev. Benoit Mukamba, Celebrant. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alvena's memory to Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Alvena or leave a condolence to her family.

