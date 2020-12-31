X

ZIMMER, Marianne

Age 95 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 24, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, to Edwin and Ida (List) Mack. Marianne

married William Zimmer, Sr. on September 19, 1944, in Dayton, OH.

Marianne is survived by her daughter, Janet Bishop; her son, James (Sandra) Zimmer; two brothers, William (Carol) Mack and Donald Mack; four grandchildren, Richard (Kathy) Zimmer, Robert (Missy) Zimmer, Jason and Brian Vangel; step-grandchildren, Kelly (Keith) Caprio, James (Sara) Bishop, Jr., Amy (Brett) Holley and Andrew (Mandi) VanTress; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Zimmer; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Sr.; her parents; sister, Patricia Hedges; son, Bill Zimmer, Jr.; a son-in-law, James Bishop; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Zimmer.

Marianne loved to sew, cross stitch, doing word puzzles and daily walks. She loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. Marianne loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Mariannes' name to Hospice of Dayton (Ohio's Hospice) 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

