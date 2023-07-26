Zimmer, Michael R. "Mike"



Michael R. "Mike" Zimmer, age 57, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1966, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Richard L. and Gail A. (Fiehrer) Zimmer. He was educated in the Fairfield School system, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1984. Mike worked for Joseph Chevrolet in the body shop for 30 years. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He is survived by his brother, Douglas A. Zimmer; sister, Patricia "Trish" (Tom) Darone; niece, Andrea Anderson; nephew, Richard Darone; great nieces and nephews, Christian Dunn, Chris Anderson, Joey Anderson, Savannah Darone, Evan Darone, and Austin Darone; and other friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a visitation at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240 on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Association. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



