ZIMMERMAN, Bonnie

ZIMMERMAN,

Bonnie Lou

87, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, in her home. Bonnie was born

October 28, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, to Oliver E. and

Susan E. (Jones) Haulman. Survivors include four children,

Debbie (Paul) McCartney,

David Scearse, Treva (Edward) Laveck and Mark Scearse; four grandchildren, Tiffanie (Darick) Starcher, Darcie Scearse, Michael McCartney and Ryan (Katie) McCartney; five great-grandchildren, Cy and Cayson Starcher, Ryker Chavez, Kyle McCartney and Cameron Cave; and

numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dolphus Scearse; second husband, Glenn Zimmerman; and three siblings, Donna, Audrey and Kenny. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNEAL HOME with Pastor Janie Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Pleasant Hill

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may

be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's

Association.

