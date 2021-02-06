ZINK, Fred

ZINK, Sr., Fred



Fred Zink Sr., 84, of Port Clinton, OH, and formerly



Clayton, OH, passed away



Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born on February 26, 1936, in Englewood, OH, to Fritz and Geneva (Puterbaugh) Zink. On February 20th in 1965 he



married Iris "Jerri" Faircloth, and she survives. Fred owned and operated Fred Zink



Construction & Excavating for 51 years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed many outdoor activities but had a true passion for hunting, fishing, shooting, wood carving, oil painting, horses, gun collecting, building hot rods riding or driving anything that went fast. He was a young man that grew up in Northern Indiana and spent most of his time fishing, hunting, and



trapping to help provide for his family. He graduated from



Albion-Jefferson High School in Albion, IN, in 1954. He later moved back to the Englewood, Ohio, area where we met Jerri and started his family. In his later years he really enjoyed



traveling with his son Fred Zink, Jr. all over the U.S. and



Canada, waterfowl hunting. His final passion was watching his grandchildren Taylor and Gunar grow up and play sports.



In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Jerri, Fred is survived by brothers, John (Binnie) Zink of Flagstaff, AZ, and Tim (Mimi) Zink of Morristown, TN; sister, Donna (Dave) Macy of Clayton, OH; son, Fred (Dawn) Zink Jr.; and grandchildren



Taylor Zink and Gunar Zink of Port Clinton, OH. He is also



survived by nieces Courtenay Douglas-Salisbury and Barbara



Copeland and nephew Timothy W. Zink. There are also 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Fritz Zink and Geneva Zink.



Private services for Fred will be conducted at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Fred's memory may consider Ducks Unlimited. Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

