ZINK, Joan

81, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in her home. She was born December 8, 1939, in Dayton.

Joan worked as the bookkeeper for Capri Lanes. She then worked for many years as her husband's bookkeeper and

secretary for his business, Zink Construction. She spent a lot of time volunteering at Miamisburg Schools, including serving as room mother and traveling with her daughters to their many sporting events. She loved being a grandma and was her grandsons' biggest cheerleader at any sporting event. Joan enjoyed flowers and gardening; her yard was her pride and joy. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she was known for all of her holiday decorations. She loved being creative and was very crafty. Joan was very dedicated to her family and took care of her husband until his passing in 2014.

She is survived by her daughters, Jodi Zink-Stapleton of Miamisburg and Jamie (Paul) Snarski of Waynesville;

son-in-law, Willard Stapleton of Moraine and grandchildren, Chase and Chance Stapleton; as well as many wonderful

nieces and nephews, as well as other extended family and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Urban William Zink; father, Joseph Nohrer; mother and step-father, Betty (George R.) Marquardt; and her brother, Roger Nohrer.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg will serve as Joan's final resting place next to her beloved husband, Urbie. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


