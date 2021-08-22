ZINK, John P.



85, of Springfield, passed away August 18, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1936, in Arlington, OH, the son of Clarence and Agatha (Walters) Zink. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Zink; one daughter, Terry and Roger Windle; one son, Larry and Chris Zink; three grandchildren, Holly and Spencer Ogden, Megan and Tim White and Matt Windle; great-grandchildren, Leigha, Tristan, Katy and Jerry and several other nieces, nephews and family. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Bugee Newland for his kindness and friendship. No services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

