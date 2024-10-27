Zink, Julie

ZINK (Fecher), Julie Marie



Julie Marie Fecher Zink, aged 94, died on October 18, 2024 peacefully after a long decline. She lived her final years at St. Leonard's Retirement Community so she could attend daily mass. Born on May 26, 1930, in Dayton Ohio, she was the daughter of Con and Marie Fecher. She was the beloved wife of William (Bill) Zink, DDS and mother of Peter both of whom preceded her in death. Julie graduated from Julienne High School (1947), Mount St. Joseph University (1951) and taught English at Julienne High School until she married Bill Zink in 1954. She is survived by five daughters: Therese Zink (Reed Pike)-Warwick RI, Mary Rose Zink (deceased Lisa Mitchell)-Loveland OH, Margaret Thomas (Barry)-Dayton OH, Fran Zink-Jamestown OH, Irene Zink (Ron Tinney) San Diego CA; and four grandchildren Jacob Thomas (Megan Wright)-Knoxville TN, Sarah Thomas Tarutani (Andrew)-Louisville KY, Ian and Jordan Tinney-San Diego and countless relatives and friends. Julie spent tireless hours serving her family, friends, church and special populations. She could always squeeze one more person in for dinner at the farm's round dining room table and was a committed partner in welcoming family and friends to Midnight Christmas Eve mass in the barn for years. After raising her children, she was the Director of the Separated, Divorced Ministry in the Dayton Family Life Office and served as a volunteer chaplain at Miami Valley Hospital for 20 years. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Loveland Food Pantry (LIFE), the Artemis Center (Dayton's Domestic Violence Resource Agency), all are charities supported by her daughters or her late father, Con J Fecher Sr's scholarship at the University of Dayton [Office of Annual Giving, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7056]. The family will recieve friends for a visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 10-11am at the St. Leonard Church, 8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- Kettering is proudly serving the Zink Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



