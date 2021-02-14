ZINKIEWICZ, Raymond



Age 96, passed away peacefully on February 9 at Indian Spring Nursing Facility in Cincinnati. Ray was born in Dayton, to Adam and Mary Zinkiewicz on February 3, 1925. He was one of 12 children and the last surviving one. He is survived by his wife, Edith and her daughter and husband, Mary and



Peter King of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Anna (Rob) Weber of Denver and David (Sherri) King of Cincinnati; and four great-grandchildren. Ray's family owned and operated a grocery in North Dayton where Ray worked as a young man while attending Kiser High School. He proudly served in the Army on a ship in the Pacific in World War II, and he worked for many years at the GM Delco Moraine plant until retiring in 1980. Ray was an active member of the Belmont Church of Christ. He drove a church bus to assist members in need, and he and Edith delivered many meals to homebound neighbors. Ray will be fondly



remembered by family and friends as a kind, generous, and faithful man with a wonderful sense of humor. A private



burial has taken place at Calvary Cemetery, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Ray's memory can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio at www.hswo.org/donate. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online



condolence.

