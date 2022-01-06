ZINN, Waneta M.



89, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Waneta was born February 26, 1932, in Gallipolis, Ohio, the daughter of the late William "Vanus" and Nelly (Lambert) Hively. She attended the



Redemption Christian Tabernacle, Tipp City, Ohio. Waneta was a 1950 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and organ, doing puzzles and playing card games. But most of all, Waneta loved her family and her church family. She was a social butterfly.



Waneta is survived by her husband, Everett O. Zinn; grandchildren, Todd E. Baker and Amber N. (Matthew) Beavers; great-grandchild, Blakely F. Beavers and son-in-law, Gregg T. Knapke as well as a host of friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Deborah Zinn Knapke.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, in the Redemption Christian



Tabernacle, 1178 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371 with Rev. Todd Hoskins officiating. Lunch will be provided at the close of the service.



At 1:00 p.m. the family will be leaving the church for the procession to New Carlisle Cemetery in New Carlisle, OH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com