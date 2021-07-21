ZIPPIROLI, Anita



Age 65, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her residence. She is a retired Clinical Hypnotist. Anita is



survived by her daughters, Leighanne Sturckler and



Alexandra Sturckler; sons, James (Angela) Sturckler and Nicholas Sturckler; sister, Lois Jones; brothers, Thomas Zippiroli and Charles Zippiroli. Funeral Service 1 PM Friday,



July 23, 2021, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Rd. with Pastor Julia



Williamson officiating. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller



Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Thursday from 5-8 PM.

