ZIRKLE, Joanne A.



Age 78, of Brookville, passed away at home on Monday,



August 30, 2021, following an extended illness. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, Wendell and Verna Sparenberg and by a grandson, Nicholas Zirkle. She was a member of Silver Thimbles Quilter's Guild and owner of Quilts n' Things in Brookville. She also worked several years at



Brookhaven. Joanne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Duane; son, Michael (Deb) Zirkle; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Ferlaino; grandchildren, Tiffany (Andrew) Brady, Tony (Heather) Zirkle and Jennifer Zirkle; great-grandsons, Colton, Andrew,Jr. and Robert Brady, Grayson and Chase Zirkle; brother, Jim (Donna) Sparenberg; her fur baby, Sadie and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 12 pm Fri., Sep. 3 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held



Friday from 10:30 am until service time. Donations may be made to the Brookville Fire Dept. Association 775 E. Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd. Brookville, OH 45309, or Hospice of



Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. E-mail



condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com