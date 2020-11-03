X

ZIZERT, Robert

ZIZERT, Robert "Bob"

Age 86, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 30, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce in 2010. Bob is survived by children, Greg (Ursula) Zizert, Cindy Moran; grandchildren, Bonita Zizert, Joy Maxel & Adam Maxel; 6 great-grandchildren; special companion, Myrna Fasnacht and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM Wed. Nov. 4 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of

Dayton. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

