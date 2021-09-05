ZOLLER, Brandi Lynn



Age 40, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Brandi was born in Dayton on September 26, 1980. Brandi is survived by her daughter, Aliyah LaPrairie; mother, Kim Boles; sister, Karina Curtiss; husband, Ben LaPrairie; grandmother, Nancy Boles; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Zoller and grandparents, Jack Boles and Walter and Jackie Zoller. Brandi was a proud loving mom who adored her daughter. She had a big heart, and will always be remembered as our "sweet sweet Brandi". She loved her job and was affectionately referred to as the "Baby Whisperer" at Creative World of Learning Daycare due to her sweet nature. Her kind gentle soul will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5-7 pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2 pm at the funeral home. Brandi will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brandi's memory to her mother, Kim for funeral expenses. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

