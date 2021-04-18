ZUKOWITZ, Janice C.



Age 83, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Clara Watson; and by an infant son, Jeffrey Curtis Zukowitz. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Zukowitz; daughters, Jerri Dickey, Kimberly Bailey, Karen Zukowitz, and Julie Escobar; sons, John "Jack" (Susan) Zukowitz and Nick (Pamela) Zukowitz; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Tuesday at St. Joseph



Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family is hosting a luncheon following the burial from 1:30 to 4:30 pm at Bainbridge Hall, 267 Bainbridge St., Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) or to Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org).

