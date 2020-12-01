X

ZWIESLER, Ann Nolan

Age 93, was born on July 5, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Nicholas and Kathleen Nolan. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1945 and was a devout Catholic. Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Edwin Jerome Zwiesler; her son, Michael Zwiesler, and her grandson, David Burgess, as well as 6 sisters and brothers. Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother of her 7 children. Her favorite hobby was thoroughbred horse racing where she always played her 3, 4, 7 lucky combo. Ann is survived by her children, Jerry (Mary Lou) Zwiesler, Kathy (Ken) Burgess, Nancy (David)

Hanna, Tom (Molly) Zwiesler, Julie (Randy) Molten and Susan Zwiesler; 14 grandchildren Sarah, Dan (Kerry), Julie (Bob), Megan (Eric), Matt (Erin), Michael (Betsy), Lauren (Garrett), Drew, Nicki (Ryan), Colleen (Nick), Katherine (Wilson),

Christopher, and Ryan; and 14 great-grandchildren, Owen, Will, Emily, Andrew, Evan, Nate, Gracie, Ellie, Hayden,

Eleanor, Claire, Nolan, Jacob and Nora. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Nolan and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a mass of Christian burial 10 am Friday, December 4, 2020, at Emanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St. Dayton, OH 45402, followed by a private graveside service at

Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS

CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

