2 southwest Ohio students punished after video re-enacting murder of George Floyd

Chauvin was recorded last year kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest while he laid face down on a Minneapolis street.

“The trial and verdict in the death of George Floyd have created a variety of emotions–anxiety, fear, and anger. As educators, it is our responsibility to support and empower students through these challenging times,” wrote Demers.

“One of our core beliefs as a district is that caring relationships must be anchored in honesty, empathy and respect. We commit to fostering an inclusive educational environment where each person, student, and staff, feel a sense of belonging and are treated with dignity regardless of skin color, gender, sexual identity or orientation, religion, ability or disability,” said Demers.

Demers did not respond to a request to comment further.

