PHOTOS: Bengals center Ted Karras visits Kettering Health Hamilton

Cincinnati Bengals center and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras visited Kettering Health Hamilton on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Karras visited cancer patients receiving infusion, new parents with their babies, and patients in Kettering Health Hamilton’s inpatient rehab. Along with taking time to chat with patients and pose for pictures, Karras passed out hats and onesies from his company The Cincy Hat. PROVIDED/KETTERING HEALTH