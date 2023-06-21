City of Mason wins ‘Quick Click Challenge’ for promoting safety belt use

City of Mason employees won a recent competition aimed at reminding drivers and their passengers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt.
Warren County communities, businesses, and organizations were challenged to participate in the Quick Click Challenge organized by the Warren County Safe Communities Coalition. The competition served as a kickoff to the national safety belt campaign, Click It or Ticket, that took place May 22-June 4.
Teams of four raced to buckle into a vehicle, change seats, and buckle up again.
City of Mason employees recorded the fastest time in the Quick Click Challenge, besting competitors from Hamilton Twp. Police Department, 4-H CARTEENS, Atrium Medical Center, Safe on Main, and others.
