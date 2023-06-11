Fishing event at Mason park is for local veterans

It is co-sponsored by local veterans organization Casting Freedom and takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 17.

Registration is encouraged to ensure that free fishing gear is available. Family members are encouraged to join the event as well; however, the complimentary rod and reel combo are only available to veterans. For the registration link, or to learn more about other veterans’ activities sponsored by the City of Mason, go to https://imaginemason.org/about/veterans-memorial/honoring-veterans-and-active-military.