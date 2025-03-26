PHOTOS: Barbecuing for a Better Hamilton at Bailey Square

The 2025 Barbecuing for a Better Hamilton kicked off on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Bailey Square in Hamilton's Riverview neighborhood. The event is an eight-part tour around Hamilton where city and community leaders and residents can meet and discuss ideas while barbecuing at a neighborhood park. The next Barbecuing for a Better Hamilton is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 at Virginia Park in the Highland Park neighborhood. For a complete 2025 schedule, visit www.hamilton-oh.gov/bbq. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF