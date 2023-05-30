BreakingNews
Dayton-area Red Lobster restaurant on potential closure list, report says

PHOTOS: John Carter admits role in Fairfield fiancée’s death

1 / 9
Nearly 13 years after Katelyn Markham died and 15 months after her fiance’ was indicted for murder, John Carter has admitted to his role in the death of the 21-year-old art student.
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top