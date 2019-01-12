Hamburger icon
These are the best Dayton soups to warm up with

Clockwise from left: Two pho varieties from Linh's Bistro, Meadowlark's tomato soup with cornbread, Ramen Rickshaw's ramen bowl, Chiapas Mexican Grill's pozole. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Clockwise from left: Two pho varieties from Linh's Bistro, Meadowlark's tomato soup with cornbread, Ramen Rickshaw's ramen bowl, Chiapas Mexican Grill's pozole. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

What to Do
By Vivienne Machi, Staff Writer

Is there any better cold weather food than soup?

Sipping up spooonfuls of warm, savory broth, meat and vegetables just heats the bones and the soul. Though Dayton has many, many delicious soups, these bowls really take it to the next level during Dayton’s frequent and sudden cold snaps.

ExploreTeam behind Salar closer to opening new Peruvian restaurant concept
The sliced chicken pho (left) and Sate Shrimp and Pork Pho from Linh's Bistro.

The sliced chicken pho (left) and Sate Shrimp and Pork Pho from Linh's Bistro.

The sliced chicken pho (left) and Sate Shrimp and Pork Pho from Linh's Bistro.

🥣Any kind of pho from Linh’s Bistro, but especially the Chicken Pho and Spicy Pork and Shrimp Pho

Linh’s Bistro’s pho is famous in the Miami Valley, and can’t you just tell from the photos why? The chicken pho is classic ($11.25 for dinner). The spicy Sate Shrimp and Pork Soup ($12.25 for dinner) has a little more complex flavoring and packs a punch, even before you add all of the delicious trimmings (jalapenos, lime, cilantro, bean sprouts) that give pho that heavenly taste.

Where: 5532 Airway Rd., Dayton

Menu: Website

Meadowlark's tomato soup and cornbread.

Meadowlark's tomato soup and cornbread.

🥣The tomato soup and cornbread from Meadowlark

Tomato soup with grilled cheese is the classic, but when you're not feeling a big meal, the way to go is with Meadowlark's tomato bisque and sweet, satisfying cornbread to dip ($4.95 cup, $6.95 bowl)

Where: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Menu: Website

Pozole, a chicken and hominy soup with lettuce, radishes and lime, served by Chiapas Mexican Grill in Centerville.

Pozole, a chicken and hominy soup with lettuce, radishes and lime, served by Chiapas Mexican Grill in Centerville.

Pozole, a chicken and hominy soup with lettuce, radishes and lime, served by Chiapas Mexican Grill in Centerville.

🥣The Pozole from Chiapas Mexican Grill

Former Dayton Daily News food writer, Mark Fisher, described this pozole ($11.99) best — “(the) chicken-with-hominy soup with shredded chicken breast and lettuce and radishes — is a winner. A great winter warmer, the rich and satisfying soup is served with a wedge of lime.”

Where: 298 N Main St., Centerville

Menu: Website

🥣The rotating soup selections (but especially the African Chicken Peanut soup) from Current Cuisine

Current Cuisine's African Peanut Soup

Current Cuisine's African Peanut Soup

Grabbing a bowl of soup at Yellow Spring's Current Cuisine deli is always a delicious adventure. Though the African Chicken Peanut Soup is rich and satisfying and a customer favorite, you can't go wrong with most of any of their rotating specials.

Where: 237 Xenia Ave # A, Yellow Springs

Menu: Website

IF YOU NEED MORE SOUPS, we highly recommend:

Vivienne Machi, Staff Writer
