These are the best Dayton soups to warm up with

Where: 5532 Airway Rd., Dayton

Menu: Website

Caption Meadowlark's tomato soup and cornbread. Photo source: Meadlowlark Facebook Caption Meadowlark's tomato soup and cornbread. Photo source: Meadlowlark Facebook

🥣The tomato soup and cornbread from Meadowlark

Tomato soup with grilled cheese is the classic, but when you're not feeling a big meal, the way to go is with Meadowlark's tomato bisque and sweet, satisfying cornbread to dip ($4.95 cup, $6.95 bowl)

Where: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Menu: Website

Caption Pozole, a chicken and hominy soup with lettuce, radishes and lime, served by Chiapas Mexican Grill in Centerville. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Caption Pozole, a chicken and hominy soup with lettuce, radishes and lime, served by Chiapas Mexican Grill in Centerville. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

🥣The Pozole from Chiapas Mexican Grill

Former Dayton Daily News food writer, Mark Fisher, described this pozole ($11.99) best — “(the) chicken-with-hominy soup with shredded chicken breast and lettuce and radishes — is a winner. A great winter warmer, the rich and satisfying soup is served with a wedge of lime.”

Where: 298 N Main St., Centerville

Menu: Website

🥣The rotating soup selections (but especially the African Chicken Peanut soup) from Current Cuisine

Caption Current Cuisine's African Peanut Soup Photo source: Current Cuisine Facebook Caption Current Cuisine's African Peanut Soup Photo source: Current Cuisine Facebook

Grabbing a bowl of soup at Yellow Spring's Current Cuisine deli is always a delicious adventure. Though the African Chicken Peanut Soup is rich and satisfying and a customer favorite, you can't go wrong with most of any of their rotating specials.

Where: 237 Xenia Ave # A, Yellow Springs

Menu: Website

IF YOU NEED MORE SOUPS, we highly recommend: