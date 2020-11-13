X

Media outlets call Biden winner in Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden is the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win Georgia.

ABC, CNN and NBC projected the victory Friday as county elections officials began an unprecedented statewide recount of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Biden clinched the presidency Saturday in his race against President Donald Trump when he reached the needed 270 Electoral College votes when he captured Pennsylvia. He now has 290, according to the Associated Press, which does not include Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

The AP reported Friday that Trump won North Carolina and reached 232 electoral votes.

Georgia has become one of the nation’s most important political battlegrounds, a new reality that came into sharp focus in the final days of the race when big-name political figures flocked to the state to deliver last-minute pitches, the AJC reported.

